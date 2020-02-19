Grand Island man faces child porn charges.

Prosecutors have charged a Grand Island man with two counts of child pornography.

Michael Taylor, 53, is charged with Visual Depiction of Sexually Explicit Conduct and Posession of Child Pornography, both felonies.

He was arrested February 14 when investigators executed a search warrant at a residence at 2325 N. Broadwell Avenue #105 in Grand Island. The investigation began with a cyber-tip received through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC.) During the search, investigators found multiple images of child pornography.

Court records indicate the images depicted underage girls performing sexual acts with an adult male.

A judge set bond for Taylor at $75,000. If convicted on both charges, Taylor could get up to 70 years in prison. His next court date is in March.

NCMEC receives cyber-tips from a variety of tech companies and works closely with the Nebraska State Patrol Technical Crimes Division to provide information that can be used to begin investigations.

Taylor was one of three Nebraskans arrested last week as a result of tips from NCMEC.