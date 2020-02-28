Restaurant Report Card: Nearly five dozen violations found among Lincoln food establishments

Eight food establishments around the Lincoln area were recently been handed a Food Enforcement Notice during their recent inspection by the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department.

Burger King located at 27th and Superior in north Lincoln received 16 food violations during a recent inspection by the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department.

All restaurants were inspected during the weeks since the start of the new year.

A Food Enforcement Notice is given to restaurants that require additional action after receiving food violations during an inspection.

Burger King

The fast food burger chain at 27th and Superior Streets received 16 food violations during an inspection Jan. 31.

According to the inspection report, an environmental health specialist with the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department found six violations to be priority, or critical status.

Seven employees of the restaurant lacked current food handler permits, which are required for food establishments workers in Lincoln. Also, no food manager was certified with the health department.

The report noted freshly cooked hamburgers were measured several degrees cooler than required by Lincoln Food Code. The meat was thrown away and the inspector recommended the restaurant retrain employees on proper cooking procedures.

Sliced ham being held on a rail line in the kitchen was too warm to be safe and was transferred to a reach in cooler. Food product was also marked with a safe time period exceeding the required four hours.

Sanitizing buckets inside the restaurant did not contain sanitizer when measured, the report found.

Among other violations discovered during the inspection include a soda machine with slime, managers lacking proper hair restraints and an incomplete food handler data sheet.

A request for comment was not returned.

Village Inn

The popular breakfast staple at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway was handed ten violations during a health department inspection Jan. 29.

According to an inspection report, one live and several dead cockroaches were discovered around the restaurant, including near a coffee maker and serving line heater.

Of the three critical violations, one included the lack of current food handler permits among employees.

The inspection report also knocked the restaurant for lacking required food manager permit.

Other major violations include a pan of green chili, prepared eight hours earlier, cooling in a walk in cooler at 57 degrees, well above the minimum 41 degrees.

The environmental health specialist also wrote up the restaurant for a plastic storage container with film residue. The report also stated residue was found on produce dicers.

A 10/11 NOW request for comment was not returned by the restaurant.

Hibachi-San

The Japanese grill inside Gateway Mall received six food violations during a Jan. 22 inspection by the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department.

Three violations were considered priority status, according to an inspection report.

Two employees were found to be without proper food handler permits, the report noted. The establishment also lacked a manger with a valid food manager permit.

In the report, an environmental health specialist ordered sushi rolls to be thrown out after being held at unsafe temperatures.

During the inspection, an employee hand-washing sink did not have hot running water. A food handler data sheet was also not available for review by the inspector.

No response or comment was given to 10/11 NOW.

Phat Jack’s BBQ

The barbecue restaurant at Northwest 14th and West O Streets was inspected Jan. 21, where nine food violations were recorded, two of which were priority violations.

According to an inspection report, the manager on duty during the time of the inspection was found to have an expired food handler permit.

The environmental health specialist also wrote that a preparation cooler used on the food rail could not keep food at safe temperatures.

The restaurant was also knocked for running out of paper towel in a restroom.

Slime molds were found on an ice maker, according to the report.

Kris Burt, a co-owner of Phat Jack’s said the violations have been corrected and sent the following statement to 10/11 NOW:

“Unfortunately we discovered the evaporator on our sides refrigerator table was going bad when he was here. It was out of temp by 7 degrees. We discarded those sides and replaced them while he was present. Tech Masters was out temporarily to fix the problem and order the new parts that day. It has since had the new parts replaced and fixed to the health departments satisfaction on their follow up. In regard to the food handlers permit, we rehired a previous employee who had not kept his license up to date and unfortunately we did not catch it. It was renewed later that week and was also satisfactory by the health department on their follow up.”

Jimmy John’s

Nine food violations were found at the sandwich shop chain at 14th and O Streets in downtown Lincoln.

One critical violation was recorded, according to an inspection report.

An employee or employees were working without valid food permits from the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department.

The report also stated the restaurant did not have a complete bodily fluid clean up kit.

Other violations include an incomplete food handler data sheet. A hand washing sink was also being used for other purposes.

Spray bottles were discovered with missing labels, the report stated.

Slime molds were also found in the restaurant’s ice maker.

The owner of the restaurant told 1011 NOW the violations were addressed.

Braska Bar

The bar and grill located at Southwest 6th and West A wracked up six food violations during a Jan. 13 health inspection.

According to an inspection report, an employee or employees did not have current food handler permits, which are required by the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department.

The restaurant was also knocked for having a person in charge without a valid food handler permit.

The environmental health specialist noted slime molds in the restaurant’s ice maker.

The restaurant told 10/11 NOW “we corrected the violation.”

Casey’s General Store

Three food violations were written up inside the food preparation area of the popular gas station chain location at West A and South Folsom Streets.

According to an inspection report, an employee or employees were not in compliance with Lincoln’s food handler permit requirement.

Another violation included a cleaning towel that was left on a work table, when it should be returned to a sanitizing bucket.

The report also knocked the establishment for having a cappuccino machine that was not stored high enough for cleaning purpose.

Casey’s released the following statement to 10/11 NOW: “At Casey’s, we take food safety and quality very seriously. We have addressed the feedback from the January 21 report.”

The Harbor Coffeehouse

The coffee shop at Cotner Boulevard and A Street was inspected by the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department Jan. 31.

Just one food violation was recorded, according to an inspection report.

Food being stored inside a sandwich preparation cooler were measured at 56 degrees, well above the maximum required temperature of 45.

The food items were discarded, noted the report.

A statement from Jason Nabb, owner of The Harbor Coffeehouse released the following statement to 10/11 NOW:

“We experienced a minor overnight equipment malfunction that required us to replace food in a small prep refrigerator the morning of our inspection. The equipment was repaired that morning and no potentially compromised food was served to our guests. We have a strong reputation of safety and cleanliness and strive to provide the most enjoyable experience possible to the community. We appreciate the cooperation and guidance of our local health department professionals.”

1011 Clean Plate Award

ChefauChef, a Lincoln catering company which also offers prepared meals, was presented the awarded for the month of February.

The food establishment near 27th and Randolph has among the best health inspection scores in Lincoln, according to records by the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department.

In addition to catering and personal chef services, ChefauChef owner Aaron Young and his staff prepare full meals that can be purchased at the business and eaten at home.