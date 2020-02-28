Hastings woman to jail for stealing $250,000 from Dutton-Lainson

A Hastings woman starts a jail sentence Monday for embezzling a quarter of a million dollars from one of the city's most prominent companies.

Crystal Maser, 35, was convicted in December of felony theft She was accused of embezzling $250,000 from the Dutton-Lainson company over a two year period from 2016 to 2018.

A judge this week sentenced Maser to three months in jail, five years probation and ordered her to pay $15,224 in restitution. Her jail sentence starts Monday, March 2.

Court records indicate that Maser used a Dutton-Lainson credit card to buy clothing, jewelry, furniture and other items. The records show she also used the credit card to pay utility bills, car registrations and vet bills.

Maser resigned from Dutton-Lainson in September 2018. Shortly afterward, company officials reported unauthorized charges to Hastings police investigators. The evidence also includes an email Maser wrote to Dutton-Lainson offering to pay them back.

Maser turned herself in to authorities in October 2018.