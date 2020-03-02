Viaduct supporters turn in petitions to Hastings city hall

Supporters of the Hastings 16th street viaduct Monday turned in signatures on a petition to stop the city from demolishing the overpass.

Hastings petition organizers said they turned in approximately 2,700 signatures from Hastings residents who want the city to reverse it's decision to demolish the 16th street viaduct. (SOURCE: KSNB)

The organizers met at city hall in downtown Hastings late Monday afternoon to turn the signatures into the city clerk. Petition organizer Alton Jackson told Local4 that they turned in approximately 2,700 signatures.

The Adams county election commissioner said 2,221 signatures from registered voters within Hastings city limits would be required to to go forward with an election.

The city council decided late last year to tear down the viaduct, citing studies that showed the viaduct was unsafe and would be too expensive to repair or replace.

The city would hire the Adams county election commissioner's office to verify the signatures. The required number of signatures has to be verified before an election can be held.

"I think it makes our town a safer town to lighten that traffic on Burlington. And it's more convenient. There's some new construction going on in that neighborhood, and I'd like to see it so we have better traffic flow," Jackson said.

The viaduct has been closed since the end of May after it was declared a threat to public safety.

The city council voted 6-2 to demolish the bridge in December. It'll cost the city $1.5 million, which is a little less than half of what it'd cost them to repair it.

Olsson Associates evaluated the bridge before the city council made their decision.

Their report states the bridge is tearing itself apart. Concrete is falling from the columns. The rebar is exposed and corroded. The joints have completely locked up, and need to be replaced.

But Jackson said he feels repairing the bridge is still the best option, and doubts some of the cost estimates.

"They won't get it torn down for $1.5 million, we don't believe, because of train interruption. Other things, say they have to deal with the property underneath. There are unknowns. It's there. It's convenient, and we'd like to see it saved," Jackson said.