Oakland man killed in Dodge County crash

An Oakland man was killed in a head-on crash east of Snyder Tuesday morning, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

In a release, Sheriff Steven Hespen said Isaac Wilson, 26, was driving a Geo Metro west on Highway 91 near County Road 10 just before 6 a.m.

Hespen said Wilson crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a Ford F-350.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people in the truck were not injured.

It's unknown what caused the crash, but alcohol is not considered a factor, according to Hespen.

The accident remains under investigation.