Union College to extend spring break and transition to online classes

Following the example of our peer colleges in the area and the recommendations of the county health department, campus leadership has decided to transition to an online model for classes following an extended two-week spring break. The break will begin as scheduled on March 16 and classes will now resume on March 30.

The college offices, residence halls, and cafeteria will remain open throughout spring break and the rest of the semester. Students are welcome to live and study in the residence halls or study at home.

Certain programs such as nursing, physician assistant, occupational therapy assistant, and education may require students to return to campus to complete practicum and clinical requirements. Students should look for more information from their academic programs about successfully completing their semester requirements.

Faculty members will spend the extended spring break planning for the transition as appropriate for each class.

Union plans to keep all campus departments and support services open on campus—including the library, computer labs, Teaching Learning Center and tutoring.

Students who remain on campus will be asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines and standard preventative practices that will be communicated in the near future.

Because the college will still be open and operating during and following spring break, Union will not be offering any prorated refunds for tuition, room or board should any students choose to stay at home and study from a distance.