15-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash in Southeast Nebraska

A 15-year-old was killed in a fatality accident on Highway 4 in Jefferson County Friday night.

Jefferson County Communications received a report of a two vehicle head on crash 5 1/2 miles west of Plymouth around 11:20 p.m. The initial report was that there were people trapped that could not get out of the vehicle. On arrival of Rescue and Law Enforcement, it was discovered that an SUV with six occupants had been hit by a Nissan sedan with two occupants.

A 2008 Nissan Maxima, driven by a 16-year-old girl, was westbound on Highway 4. A 2013 Dodge Journey, driven by 44-year-old Brian Stokebrand, was eastbound on Highway 4.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the Nissan appears to have dropped the right wheels off the pavement and upon getting back on the road, overcorrected and slid into the path of Journey. The Nissan Maxima collided nearly head on with the Dodge the Dodge. A right front seat passenger of the Nissan, 15-year-old Bryson Haecker, was ejected from the vehicle and was thrown into the north ditch.

Haecker was transported to Jefferson Community Health and Life in Fairbury where he was pronounced deceased. The female driver was also transported the JCH&L for initial treatment and then was transferred by ambulance to a Lincoln hospital.

Stokebrand was extricated from the vehicle by rescue personnel and transported to Beatrice Community Hospital. The other five occupants were also transported to BCH.

Air bags did deploy, restraint use is unknown at this time. Alcohol or drugs were not suspected. The investigation is ongoing.

Emergency services responding to the crash were Plymouth Fire and Rescue, Daykin Fire and Rescue, Beatrice Fire and Rescue, Fairbury Rural Fire and Rescue and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

