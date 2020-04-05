Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: Sun 10:03 AM, Apr 05, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we've been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday:

CUSTER COUNTY:

New Cases: 1

  • A patient within Loup Basin Public Health Departments (LBPHD) jurisdiction has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The person is a male in his 80s who is a resident of Custer County. He is hospitalized and stable. LBPHD is working in conjunction with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to ensure proper patient care and infection control practices are being followed.

