StarTran rolls out new micro-transit service

StarTran is adjusting to the COVID-19 outbreak with a new on-demand pilot program.

The program begins on Monday, April 20. Because the program is a door-to-door service, each trip will cost $5.

Around 15 vans are available for the service, though up to 27 vans may be used depending on the demand for the service. Vans are scheduled to run from 5:40 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, 6:30 a.m.to 6:00 p.m. on Saturdays and no service on Sundays.

Payment for the service will be done through the VanLNK App. The app can be downloaded on Android and IOS platforms now through their respective app stores.

Riders are limited to two per van. Individuals who are using the system can view their route through the VanLNK app.

More information on the service will be available by Wednesday on the StarTran website.

