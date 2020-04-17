Literary fiction novel writer Dennis Frank Macek running in Democratic senate primary

The following responses have not been edited.

Name (also include name you’d prefer to be called): Dennis Frank Macek

Political Party: Democratic

Current or most recent profession: Writing literary fiction (novels); retired HVAC mech-tech

Tell us a little about yourself:

Married to Judith Kay Wilson, assoc. professor at UNL; we practice zen; our son custom-makes furniture in Austin, Texas. I have two degrees and taught university English for four years and worked for the U. S. government about that long. Air-conditioning work for the University of Texas enabled me to write literature and learn the fiddle.

Why are you running for this office?

Mainly I am standing for the U. S. Senate to promulgate my platform: arrest global warming, develop smarter national security, ensure affordable health insurance for everybody. All eight planks are interlinked. Additionally I can advance my position on a spectrum of issues such as renovating our national infrastructure and opposing EVERY FORM of autocracy.

Do you support the actions taken by federal, state and local government officials to combat the spread of COVID-19? What, if any, changes would you propose?

State and local governments are doing a great job containing COVID-19. The feds have constantly failed to have mass-produced and available, nation-wide, necessary tests (including antibody tests), ventilators and personal protective equipment. The whole country needs to be geared up. This includes developing or repurposing effective vaccines, which requires bold federal action. No level of government can be allowed to relax efforts to contain the COVID-19 prematurely.

What is your message to Nebraskans during this time of crisis?

First we need to amplify an unofficial state slogan: WE CAN BEAT THIS TOGETHER. Concurrently, Nebraska manufacturing capabilities should be marshalled—and incentivized—to mass-produce COVID-19 tests and protective equipment for all levels of use. Nebraska can also join the program to manufacture ventilators. Our medical institutions can surely be directed to help find anti-virus vaccines and repurpose vaccines that beat the Coronavirus.

How will you support the economy now and after social distancing requirements end?

By proposing what Nebraska should be doing during this crisis. Afterwards I intend to vigorously promote my election platform, which involves converting power sources and grids to exclusive use of renewable energy. Implementing this would necessarily generate jobs. Recent and new stimulus money should be directed to infrastructure renovation and repair.

What other issues facing voters are most important to you as a candidate?

Avoiding any more expeditionary wars, eliminating the current Authorization to Use Military Force (the AUMF), eliminating all fossil-fuel subsidies. The U. S. needs SCIENCE-BASED energy policies, an equitable trade agreement with China, a central cybersecurity command, extensive housing construction, wealth taxes (“Billionaires’ Tax,” “Millionaires’ Tax”), increased pre-K funding, expanded earned-income and child-care tax credits, and to help relieve college-student-loan debt.

Why do you consider yourself the best person to address the needs of Nebraska’s voters?

Nobody stands on a better election platform than mine. Nobody is more strongly animated to implement his or her platform than I am—and for as long as I have.

What separates you from your primary challenger(s)? What about your potential general election challengers?

See the preceding answer (above). Withal the incumbent Nebraska senator seeking re-election has consistently supported disastrous or potentially disastrous policies such as tariffs or blocking millions from health insurance. Moreover, 84% of his election-campaign funding has come from out of state.

Is there any other message, statement or concern you’d like to address?

I am standing for the U. S. Senate primarily because of love. Love for Nebraska, love for the land—with my hope for sustainable futures for our kids and their kids and for all kids everywhere. I wouldn’t do this otherwise. My political ideology is defined by the Preamble to the U. S. Constitution, especially “insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, and promote the general Welfare.” Thus the Citizens United ruling MUST BE overthrown. I consider myself pragmatic, realistic and tough. I’m also fairly conservative and stand right-of-center on the Democratic Party’s spectrum. My logo: The Prairie Fox—because I’m wily and my resolves were dramatically sealed one night by a beautiful red fox. Please turn to my Web site: MACEKFORSENATE.COM for a look at my election platform and where I stand on many issues beyond the platform. My name is pronounced the Bohemian way, MA-chek