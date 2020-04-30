Bryan Health physicians on COVID-19 unit share hardships & rewarding moments

On Thursday, physicians with Bryan Health shared their experiences working on the COVID-19 isolation unit, saying it is an emotional roller coaster that's hard but comes with rewarding moments.

At Bryan Health, to date, 3,450 people have been tested. Currently 296 people have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 2,710 people have tested negative and there are 444 pending cases.

Through the Bryan Health ezVisit vehicle, more than 11,543 people have been screened.

Bryan Medical Center currently has 15 COVID-19 patients.

John Woodrich, President and CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said four of those patients are on ventilators, six patients are in the ICU, three are in the Progressive Care Unit, and six are in the General Care Unit.

Of the 296 positive COVID-19 cases, Bryan Health officials gave a breakdown of ages:

Under 18-years old: 7 percent

19 to 44-years old: 37 percent

45 to 54-years old: 29 percent

55 to 64-years old: 19 percent

65 to 74-years old: 6 percent

75 to 84-years old: 2 percent

Over 85-years old: 0.4 percent or 1 patient

Bryan Health leaders said one aspect that's been beneficial is that COVID-19 cases have been staying out of nursing homes and long term care facilities.

Physicians and nurses working on the frontlines in the COVID-19 Isolation Unit shared their experience, saying it's been an emotional roller coaster with hardships and rewarding moments.

"When patients are actively dying, it's the nurses who are the ones there, holding their hands as they pass away. Picking patients up from their car, recently I had to tell kids in the backseat that we're going to take really good care of your mom," said Leah Harrington, a nurse on the COVID-19 Isolation Unit.

"Something that's obviously worth it for us, I have two daughters who are doctors and one comment I gave them is of an experience I recently had. I told a 60-year old gentleman that he was going to go home the next day and I thought he was going to cry," said Dr. Bill Johnson, Director of ICU at Bryan Medical Center.

Physicians stress the importance of following social distance guidelines, self-quarantine, and working to flatten the curve.

For patients diagnosed with COVID-19, Bryan Health Systems is using various therapies including hydroxychloroquine and convalescent plasma.

Bryan Health officials said they have not used remdesivir, an antiviral medication, as it's been limited to compassionate use only.

Physicians are waiting for studies to show which treatment works best and said they're following information closely regarding COVID-19.

Expanding mobile testing and COVID-19 clinics

By the end of the week, Bryan Health will have more dates and locations for mobile clinics, including plans on a possible return clinic in Crete.