More than a dozen car break-ins reported at Lincoln apartment complexes

Lincoln Police are investigating vehicle break-ins at two different apartment complexes from overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

According to LPD, at least six break-ins were reported at the Highpointe by Broadmoor complex near 48th and Old Cheney.

Officers said seven other similar incidents were reported at the Mystic Pines Apartments at Southwest 27th and West South Streets.

Anyone who may have been victim or knows something about the break-ins is asked to call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

