$5K worth of equipment stolen from construction sites

Lincoln Police said $5,000 worth of equipment was stolen from multiple construction sites near 40th and Yankee Hill.

LPD said on Tuesday, the site superintendent told police that sometime over the holiday weekend someone cut the lock to their worksite and stole equipment.

Police said over $3,000 worth of tools, drills, batteries, and a laser level were taken.

While the officer was investigating the scene, a nearby masonry crew also reported $2,000 in equipment was taken from their site.

No arrests have been made.

