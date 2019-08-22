62-year-old Lincoln man arrested for assaulting another man with walking stick

Lincoln police say a 62-year-old man was arrested after assaulting another man with his walking stick.

On August 20, shortly before 8 p.m., a 61-year-old man reported he was assaulted by Billy Williams.

It happened in the area of 12th and E Streets. A witness reported Williams struck a car mirror with his walking stick and then struck the victim in the back.

The victim had a 12 inch welt on his lower back. Officers located Williams near 12th and D Street, where he ran from officers.

Officers say Williams was caught and arrested for third degree assault, vandalism, and failure to comply with the lawful order of a police officer.