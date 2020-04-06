62 COVID cases in Hall County.

Editors note: An earlier version of this press release reported 64 virus cases in Hall County. Late Monday the Central District Health Department revised that number to 62 for Hall County.

The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Central District totals 68 as of 5 p.m. today. This includes 1 case in Merrick County, 5 in Hamilton County and 62 in Hall County.

Additionally, we have been notified that testing will be provided to at risk healthcare workers and first responders on a very limited basis this week. The National Guard will be in Grand Island tomorrow through Friday (5 days). Hours for testing are 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. each day. The goal is to test 75 healthcare workers and first responders each day for five days by appointment only. Nasopharyngeal specimens will be obtained and sent to the Nebraska Public Health Lab. The first priority is testing of long term care workers who have been exposed or are having symptoms. Then the schedule will be filled with other HCWs who have been exposed or are having symptoms. Health care workers providing direct care will be prioritized for testing.

The testing provides an opportunity to determine the spread of the virus in the healthcare community. This will in turn give us knowledge of the level of the virus in our community in general. The process is being coordinated through CDHD. For more information, call 308-385-5175.