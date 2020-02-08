Shoes for Miles supports People's City Mission

Heart disease is the #1 killer of Americans.

A Lincoln family lost their son almost 6 years ago to the disease, and they've been remembering him through a shoe drive.

They say this year is one of their most important drives yet.

Dana and Greg Ludvik weren't sure if they were going to do the Shoes For Miles donation drive this year.

However, after the community's response over the years they knew they couldn't stop bringing awareness to their son's disease.

Over the past five years the Ludvik's have helped collect 3,700 pairs of shoes.

"Which is a wild amount of shoes, and we are so thankful to have that response from the community and have people helped us celebrate our son miles,” said Dana Ludvik.

Miles was born with congenital heart defects a only lived for a week.

The family uses this drive to help cope with the loss.

"This is a nice way every year to have a worthy cause and to also take your mind off of the loss, but at the same time (also helps to) remember,” said Greg Ludvik.

The Ludvik's are giving all the shoes to the people's city mission.

Donations can be dropped off at footloose and fancy's downtown or south location.

And the drive come couldn't come at a better time of year.

"It happens to be right over his birthday, it's also heart month, and Valentines Day. It's just a perfect time for us to do something special," said Dana Ludvik.

"Nearly one in 100 kids are born with some kind of heart defect. It's just something that I don't want anyone to have to experience."

The shoe drive is looking for new shoes only and the mission is in need of shoes for ages 2-6 years old.

For more information visit the drive’s website at: https://www.shoesformiles.org/

