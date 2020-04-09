7 COVID-19 patients remain in Bryan Medical Center’s ICU

As of Thursday morning, there are 22 confirmed-positive and pending COVID-19 patients at Bryan Medical Center. Bryan Health officials said 5 have confirmed COVID-19 and 17 are still awaiting test results.

Of the 22 patients, 7 are in the Intensive Care Unit, 4 in the Progressive Care Unit, and 11 in the General Care Unit. Two of the confirmed COVID-19 patients remain on ventilators, according to President and CEO of Bryan Medical Center John Woodrich.

Woodrich said Bryan Medical Center has the capacity to treat roughly 200 ICU patients in the event of a surge. Currently, the hospital has 32 ICU patients, including COVID-19 patients and other patients.

Bryan Medical Center also has a ventilator capacity of 161 ventilators, as well as 4 neonatal ventilators.

Bob Ravenscroft, Vice President of Advancement at Bryan Health, said they have now completed 1,148 COVID-19 tests across Bryan Medical Center, the Drive-Thru Clinic, and Urgent Care.

Of the tests, 48 had positive results, with 44 unique patients. Ravenscroft said 150 COVID-19 tests are still pending.

The Drive-Thru Clinic at Bryan LifePointe will be closed on Sunday, April 12 for Easter. Ravenscroft said the clinic will increase testing volume by 20 tests on Friday, Saturday, and Monday to compensate for the closure.