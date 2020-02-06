7 Day Furniture plans Grand Opening for new North Lincoln store

7 Day Furniture and Mattress Store has moved to a new 90,000 square foot facility in Lincoln.

The store is no longer at 56th and Highway 2. The new location is 2240 Fletcher Avenue.

7 Day Furniture is Lincoln’s largest furniture and mattress store and now has the ability carry more inventory in stock along with more items for customers to browse through in the expanded showroom.

The new location is already open, but a grand opening ribbon cutting, which includes discounts and prizes, will take place on Saturday, February 15 at 9:30 a.m.

7 Day Furniture and Mattress Store also has a location on 72nd Street in Omaha.