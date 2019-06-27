Anonymous $7 million dollar gift granted to Keith County Foundation

A game changing gift was granted to the Keith County Foundation this week.

It was announced on Tuesday that a seven million dollar grant had been gifted from a donor who wishes to remain anonymous.

Vice Chair of the Keith County Foundation Pam Abbott tells us the donation comes with unrestricted use.

She says this is the greatest kind of gift someone could give.

"This kind of money can really make an impact on economic development, housing, education, and work force development. All of the things that we need to do and want to do to strengthen our Nebraska Communities," said Abbott.

There's no word on where exactly the money will be spent yet, but a plan will be developed over the next few months with community input.