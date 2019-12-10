Seven male teens escape from YRTC

The Kearney Police Department is looking for seven male teens who they say escaped from the Kearney Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center Tuesday night.

Authorities say the seven escapees departed on foot wearing black jackets, green shirts and blue jeans. They do not have any further descriptions at this time, but do ask that you call 911 immediately if you see any teenagers matching that description.

This is a developing story, and we will bring you more updates as soon as they become available.