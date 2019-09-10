7-year-old LPS student found wandering in road during school hours

A 7-year-old student at a Lincoln elementary school walked away from the property on Monday and was found walking down the middle of the street.

According to Lincoln Public Schools, the student at Arnold Elementary, located in the Air Park area, left the building through a side door while the students were “transitioning between classrooms.”

LPS said a community member found the student and brought her back to the school.

The mother of the child said her daughter was spotted by a daycare worker who recognized her as she was walking in the middle of NW 48th Street near Bowling Lake.

According to the mother, the class her daughter should have been attending began around 11:30 a.m., but she wasn’t found until roughly 12:15 p.m.

The mother said she has yet to receive answers from the district as to how her daughter's absence from the school was not noticed.

LPS released the following statement:

“We continue to work with everyone connected to the incident that occurred yesterday at Arnold Elementary School. When incidents like this occur, we review our processes and procedures to make sure we are doing everything in our power to keep students safe. We are thankful our schools are located within a caring community of neighbors who all look out for one another."

