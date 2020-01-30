77 Lincoln nonprofits receive free internet for 10 years

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and ALLO Communications announced Thursday the 77 nonprofit organizations that will receive free one-gigabit broadband service for 10 years.

“The impact of the Community Connect Program will ripple throughout the community, touching the lives of countless individuals and families, including many of our most vulnerable residents,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “I want to thank ALLO not only for this great program, but also for helping to make our city a leader in high-speed broadband.”

“ALLO and Nelnet are local companies that are focused on serving our communities through our work and giving back,” said Brad Moline, President of ALLO. “The purpose of the Community Connect Program is to help our communities’ nonprofits do what they do best - fulfill their mission of serving and supporting our neighbors in need. This will be accomplished in part by taking care of a significant ongoing expense for these nonprofits and connecting them and the families they touch through world-class broadband. Connecting more organizations and people to our network helps us transform our community and close the digital divide that affects too many.”

To qualify for the free service, nonprofits had to be located in Lincoln, have fewer than 75 full-time-equivalent employees, be certified with the IRS as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization and meet other criteria.

A list of the nonprofits is as follows:

American Historical Society of Germans from Russia

American Quilt Study Group

Asian Community and Cultural Center

Autism Center of Nebraska

The Barnabas Community

Big Brothers Big Sisters Lincoln

Birthright of Lincoln

BikeLNK (Heartland Bike Share)

The Bridge Behavioral Health

Camp Summergold

CASA for Lancaster County

Center for Legal Immigration Assistance

Center for People in Need

City Impact

Civic Nebraska

Clinic with a Heart

Clyde Malone Community Center

Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and

Saunders Counties

Community Crops

Community Development Resources

Conservation Nebraska

Dimensions Educational Research Foundation

Down Syndrome Association for Families of

Nebraska

El Centro de las Americas

Fresh Start Home

Friendship Home of Lincoln

GIRLPowR, Inc.

Good Neighbor Community Center

Groundwater Foundation

Habitat for Humanity Lincoln

The Hope Venture

HopeSpoke

The HUB Central Access Point for Young Adults

Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation

Junior Achievement of Lincoln

League of Women Voters of Nebraska

Legal Aid of Nebraska

Lighthouse

Lincoln Bike Kitchen

Lincoln Children’s Museum

Lincoln Citizen Advocacy Inc.

Lincoln Community Playhouse

Lincoln Fencing Association

Lincoln Literacy Council

Lincoln Soccer Association (Villareal Nebraska

Academy dba)

Lincoln Symphony Orchestra

Live Well. Go Fish.

Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach

The Mediation Center

Mental Health Association of Nebraska

Midwestern African Museum of Art

MilkWorks

Mourning Hope

Nebraska AIDS Project

Nebraska CASA Association

Nebraska Children’s Home Society

Nebraska Recycling Council

Nebraska Safety Council, Inc.

Nebraska Sports Council

No Footprint Too Small Birth Bereavement

Services

Nonprofit Hub (The Foundry Community)

OpenSky Policy Institute

Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln

People’s City Mission

Provider’s Network, Inc.

Proyecto Cultural

Rabble Mill (DBA The Bay)

Salvation Army

Supportive Services for Veterans and Families

(Central Nebraska Community Action

Partnership_

VITAL Services, Inc.

Voices of Hope

Wachiska Audubon Society

Willard Community Center

Women in Community Service, Inc. (WICS)

YWCA Lincoln