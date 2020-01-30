77 Lincoln nonprofits receive free internet for 10 years

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and ALLO Communications announced Thursday the 77 nonprofit organizations that will receive free one-gigabit broadband service for 10 years.
“The impact of the Community Connect Program will ripple throughout the community, touching the lives of countless individuals and families, including many of our most vulnerable residents,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “I want to thank ALLO not only for this great program, but also for helping to make our city a leader in high-speed broadband.”
“ALLO and Nelnet are local companies that are focused on serving our communities through our work and giving back,” said Brad Moline, President of ALLO. “The purpose of the Community Connect Program is to help our communities’ nonprofits do what they do best - fulfill their mission of serving and supporting our neighbors in need. This will be accomplished in part by taking care of a significant ongoing expense for these nonprofits and connecting them and the families they touch through world-class broadband. Connecting more organizations and people to our network helps us transform our community and close the digital divide that affects too many.”
To qualify for the free service, nonprofits had to be located in Lincoln, have fewer than 75 full-time-equivalent employees, be certified with the IRS as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization and meet other criteria.
A list of the nonprofits is as follows:
American Historical Society of Germans from Russia
American Quilt Study Group
Asian Community and Cultural Center
Autism Center of Nebraska
The Barnabas Community
Big Brothers Big Sisters Lincoln
Birthright of Lincoln
BikeLNK (Heartland Bike Share)
The Bridge Behavioral Health
Camp Summergold
CASA for Lancaster County
Center for Legal Immigration Assistance
Center for People in Need
City Impact
Civic Nebraska
Clinic with a Heart
Clyde Malone Community Center
Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and
Saunders Counties
Community Crops
Community Development Resources
Conservation Nebraska
Dimensions Educational Research Foundation
Down Syndrome Association for Families of
Nebraska
El Centro de las Americas
Fresh Start Home
Friendship Home of Lincoln
GIRLPowR, Inc.
Good Neighbor Community Center
Groundwater Foundation
Habitat for Humanity Lincoln
The Hope Venture
HopeSpoke
The HUB Central Access Point for Young Adults
Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation
Junior Achievement of Lincoln
League of Women Voters of Nebraska
Legal Aid of Nebraska
Lighthouse
Lincoln Bike Kitchen
Lincoln Children’s Museum
Lincoln Citizen Advocacy Inc.
Lincoln Community Playhouse
Lincoln Fencing Association
Lincoln Literacy Council
Lincoln Soccer Association (Villareal Nebraska
Academy dba)
Lincoln Symphony Orchestra
Live Well. Go Fish.
Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach
The Mediation Center
Mental Health Association of Nebraska
Midwestern African Museum of Art
MilkWorks
Mourning Hope
Nebraska AIDS Project
Nebraska CASA Association
Nebraska Children’s Home Society
Nebraska Recycling Council
Nebraska Safety Council, Inc.
Nebraska Sports Council
No Footprint Too Small Birth Bereavement
Services
Nonprofit Hub (The Foundry Community)
OpenSky Policy Institute
Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln
People’s City Mission
Provider’s Network, Inc.
Proyecto Cultural
Rabble Mill (DBA The Bay)
Salvation Army
Supportive Services for Veterans and Families
(Central Nebraska Community Action
Partnership_
VITAL Services, Inc.
Voices of Hope
Wachiska Audubon Society
Willard Community Center
Women in Community Service, Inc. (WICS)
YWCA Lincoln