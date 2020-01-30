77 Lincoln nonprofits receive free internet for 10 years

For the next 10 years 77 nonprofits will have free internet.

Its all thanks to a gift from Allo and a partnership with the city of Lincoln.

The Bay is a nonprofit aimed at serving what they call misfit youth through creative spaces like a digital art studio, performance space and their most known area, the skate park.

"We have a lot of people who maybe don't have access to the internet at home and its a necessity now a days," said Lauren Farris, The Bay's arts manager. "It provides a places where people can come from the community and use our space for a variety of things. Whether its the stake park or coming in and studying or applying for a job."

Its much quieter at The Hub Central Access Point but their work serves around the same age group.

Every ear they help about 400 14 to 24 year olds trying to further their education with GED programs and other resources.

"They're leaving school they're leaving in many cases also the care o the state in the form of the child welfare system or maybe the juvenile justice system," said Jordan Hasselbalch the program coordinator. "We're here to help people land on their feet."

On Thursday nights The Barnabas Community is buzzing with a worship service followed by a home cooked meal aimed at creating connections and a store where people can shop for clothing free of charge.

"Probably the most important thing that this brings to us is the opportunity for our guests to make connections with their families," said Dwight Thiemann the executive director. "They may not have the opportunity any other time or any other way because the WiFi is so spotty or they don't have WiFi available to them."

While the three nonprofits serve different parts of the Lincoln community they say the estimated $3.5 million dollar commitment to the community means the world.

"I was hoping against hope that we would get this," said Thiemann. "Its just so very generous of Allo to provide this to the nonprofits of Lincoln."

Allo initially planned to offer free service to 75 nonprofits but 77 met the criteria so it decided to go above the original target for donation.