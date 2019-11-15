Today, Eastridge Elementary will officially kick off the 7th Annual Recycle Holiday Lights Drive.

The Eastridge Elementary PTO has raised $18,000 over the last six years. Eastridge receives 30 cents for every pound of recycled lights. That money goes to initiatives like purchasing coding robots, Ukuleles for music rooms, and special gym equipment.

Ten percent is also donated to Lincoln Firefighters' Operation Warm. There are dozens of collection sites throughout the city, with about 50 bins in total. The drive lasts through January 5th.

Here is a list of those collection sites, including all Lincoln Fire & Rescue fire stations:

Campbell’s Nurseries & Garden Centers

- 2342 S. 40th St.

- 5626 Pine Lake Rd.

Charter Title & Escrow Services — 6333 Apples Way Suite 115

Community Crops — 1301 S. 11th St.

Cosmic Eye Brewing — 6800 P St. #300

Earl May — 48th & Hwy. 2

Earl May — 70th & O St.

Eastridge Elementary School (6245 L St.)

Leon’s Gourmet Grocer — 2200 Winthrop Rd.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue Stations

- Station 1: 1801 Q St.

- Station 2: 1545 N. 33rd St.

- Station 3: 121 S. 2nd St.

- Station 4: 5600 S. 27th St.

- Station 5: 3640 Touzalin Ave.

- Station 6: 5051 S. 48th St.

- Station 7: 1345 S. Cotner Blvd.

- Station 8: 2760 S. 17th St.

- Station 9: 901 N. Cotner Blvd.

- Station 10: 4421 N. 24th St.

- Station 11: 4600 West Adams

- Station 12: 4405 S. 84th St.

- Station 13: 1700 S. Coddington

- Station 14: 5435 NW. First St.

- Station 15: 6601 Pine Lake Rd.

Lincoln Landscaping Company — 10612 Saltillo Rd.

Lincoln Yoga Center — 2127 Winthrop Rd.

All Russ’s Market locations

- 33rd & Hwy. 2

- 66th & O St.

- Coddington & West A

- 17th & Washington

- 63rd & Havelock

Schaefer’s — 4700 R St.

Sid Dillion Buick Hyundai — 2627 Kendra Ln.

All Super Saver locations

- 27th & Cornhusker Hwy.

- 840 Fallbrook Blvd.

- 48th & O St.

- 56th & Hwy. 2

- 27th & Pine Lake Rd.

The Law Offices of Bromm, Lindahl, Freeman-Caddy & Lausterer — 551 N. Linden Wahoo, NE

Whole Foods — 6055 O St.

Internal collection sites include:

- Assurity Life Insurance Company

- Christmas Creations Christmas Decor by Festive Expressions

- Department of Environment & Energy

- Keep Lincoln & Lancaster County Beautiful

- Land Escapes Inc.

- Li-COR

- Legacy Retirement Communities

- Yankee Hill Landscaping Co.