9th NDCS staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The ninth Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to NDCS, the staff member is employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The person is self-isolating at home.

"In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider," NDCS said in a release.

On Tuesday, NDCS announced that the first prisoner tested positive for the virus.

The individual was being kept at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha. As a result, the entire facility is under quarantine while identification is made of the person’s close contacts.

During quarantine, inmates will be confined to their rooms and will not be able to participate in work detail or work release jobs until they are medically cleared to do so.