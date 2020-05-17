8-year-old girl gives back using money raised from lemonade stand

On Sunday, like many other kids, one Lincoln girl opened up her lemonade stand for business.

But instead of keeping the money for herself, she's giving it away to others in need.

If you drive by South 28th and Alpha Streets some weekend this summer, you'll see this the bright lemonade stand.

Right next to her sign that says "girl boss", you'll see a poster for Briella's Sweets, Treats, and Lemonade.

The one behind it all is Briella Schweitzer.

"We have sugar and chocolate chip cookies right here, we have some thank you bags,” said Schweitzer.

Schweitzer started her stand two years ago and her mom said instead of keeping the money, she asked her if she could donate it instead.

"So they can be happier and have a good life,” said Schweitzer.

"I am so proud of her, she inspires me even. She surprises me with all of the things she wants to do all of the time, it's really nice,” said Briella’s mom, Tamara Beareagle.

Last year she was able to donate around $100 to the ASPCA and St. Jude.

And this year, her focus is Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue, and Alzheimer's Association.

"it will help them get medicine, better shelter, and everything,” said Schweitzer.

This year, due to COVID-19 concerns, her mom had to make some changes to her stand to make it safer, like adding sanitary wipes and individually wrapped straws.

"We've got everything wrapped, gloves, masks, I got the little shield over here,” said Beareagle.

Briella's mom said depending on how much money she makes over the summer, she may even choose more organizations to donate to.

For this being their first weekend, she says they did pretty great.

If you want to stop by, her mom tells 10/11 NOW they will open the stand every weekend this summer, starting at around noon.