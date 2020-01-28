88-year-old gets 'Star' treatment at her first hockey game

An 88-year-old Maine woman got to cross off one of her 'firsts' in Lincoln by going to her first hockey game. Connie Gallant had been visiting family in Lincoln for just over a month after she was forced to stay because of her health.

Lincoln Stars met with 88-year-old Connie Gallant after a practice Tuesday.

Gallant decided to go with her son to her first hockey game Saturday. She said she was happy there wasn't a lot of fighting at the game and really enjoyed the entire thing.

After the game, the team decided to invite her Tuesday to the arena to do a meet and greet with the Lincoln Stars.

"It was really exciting to meet the kids," Gallant said, "I mean these are just little kids away from home and they seem to adjust so well."

Gallant was given a Lincoln Stars jersey along with her own hockey puck. She said meeting Lincoln Stars forward Brad Morrissey was the highlight of the day. This is because Morrissey is from the same Canadian town as her father-in-law.

Gallant is also going to several Husker basketball games and attended the game against Michigan Tuesday. She hopes to be back home in Main in the next couple of weeks.