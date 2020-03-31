89-year-old woman making masks for people at a senior living community

An 89-year-old Lincoln woman is making masks after hearing people at Yankee Hill Village needed them. Darlene Stutheit was asked Yankee Hill Village workers to help them out in making masks.

Source: (KOLN)

"I have lots of fabric, " Stutheit said, "Because I'm a quilter so it is just a good way to use up my scraps."

Stutheit said she's able to make three masks and hour and is already providing dozens to Yankee Hill Village. "I've made 30 so far and I will keep making more," Stutheit said, "I was told Tabitha needs masks too and with this terrible virus going around, everyone is going to be wearing them."

She said she's been bogged down in her home and was looking for anything to do to stay active. She said helping others during this pandemic does just that.

"I just do it for the fun of it. Stutheit said, "You cannot just sit and watch TV. You get old that way." Stutheit said she likes to stay creative and use several different patterns for her masks. I get pretty wild," Stutheit said, "I've got cowboy boots, puppies and cattails."

Although it could take a while, Stutheit plans to continue making more to help several needing masks. "Just to see them pile up and keep making more and more," Stutheit said, "It's just fun to do something for somebody else. You can't be thinking about yourself all the time."