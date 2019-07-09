9 injured, Including 8 children in crash in Humphrey

Several people were injured in a crash that occurred Tuesday morning at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 91 in Humphrey.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. when a Ford Transit van was traveling northbound on Highway 81.

As the van approached the intersection, a semi-tractor/trailer traveling westbound on Highway 91 pulled out in front of the van, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The van collided with the driver’s side of the semi, just behind the driver’s door.

Moments after the crash, a trooper came across the scene before it had been reported and immediately began assisting the large number of injured people, including eight children.

The driver of the van, Amy Jackson, 35, of Columbus, and her eight children, ranging from 2-years-old to 15-years-old were all wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. An eight-year-old child was transported by helicopter to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha with non-life-threatening injuries. Jackson and the remaining seven children were transported to Columbus Community Hospital, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, Duane Seamann, 65, of Spalding, was not injured in the crash. The semi was hauling rock. The accident remain under investigation.