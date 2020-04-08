Nine potential COVID-19 patients in Bryan Medical Center’s ICU

On Wednesday, Bryan Health officials provided an update on the lab-confirmed and test-pending COVID-19 patients at Bryan Medical Center.

There are currently six in-house patients with lab-confirmed COVID-19. Five of those patients are from Lancaster County and one is from outside the county.

There are also 18 in-house patients with COVID-19 test results still pending. Of those patients, 10 are from outside of Lancaster County.

Of the 24 confirmed and pending patients, nine are now in the ICU at Bryan Medical Center. Hospital officials said four patients are on ventilators.

Six patients are in the hospital’s Progressive Care Unit and nine are in the General Care Unit.

COVID-19 Testing

Bryan Health has now completed 1,047 COVID-19 tests at the Medical Center, drive-thru, and Urgent Care.

Of those tests, 40 results were positive. Bryan Health Officials clarified the number is slightly larger because of re-tests and there have actually been 36 unique patients who tested positive.

Of the tests performed, 154 are still pending.

Clergy impacted by visitor restrictions

Bob Ravenscroft, Vice President of Advancement at Bryan Health, said nothing has had more thought, consideration, and anguish than changing the visitor policy at Bryan Medical Center.

Visitor restrictions do not only apply to family members and friends of patients at Bryan Medical Center, but also clergy.

Jerome Barry, director of Bryan Independence Center, said the team came up with a unique idea to bring clergy to patients during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Chaplains at the east campus and west campus are taking iPads to patient rooms and helping patients get connected to their pastor or a loved one.

The pastoral team is also preparing for its first ever electronic version of the Good Friday Service and preparing the hospital’s chapels for Ramadan later this month.

Praying over workers on the frontlines

Before the drive-thru clinic at Bryan LifePointe opens every day at 2 p.m., team members are coming together in prayer.

Barry said the hospital’s pastoral team visits LifePointe at 1 p.m. before the drive-thru workers begin their shift.

While together, the pastoral team delivers a brief devotional and prays over the drive-thru team’s work and anxiety they may be dealing with during the pandemic.