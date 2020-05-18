90 new COVID-19 cases, sixth death reported in Lancaster County

90 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a sixth death have been reported in Lancaster County, according to the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department dashboard.

The COVID-19 Dashboard tracker lists 889 cases in Lancaster County, up from 799 on Sunday.

The dashboard also reports the 6th death in Lancaster County.

In addition, 120 people have recovered from COVID-19 locally, according to the data.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is scheduled to hold her daily press conference at 3:30 p.m. on Monday. More information is likely to be released then.

View the Lancaster County COVID-19 Dashboard here.

