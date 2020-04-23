91-year-old recovers from COVID-19 in Lincoln

The state of Nebraska is not tracking COVID-19 recoveries, but one family certainly is.

Thursday, a 91-year-old COVID-19 patient got to go home from the hospital. She calls it nothing short of a miracle.

Right now, CHI Health St. Elizabeth says on its sixth floor it has about 38 rooms available for treating COVID-19 patients and they're about half full. But, thanks to a strong 91-year-old, there is one more room available as she's beat the virus.

Today the halls of CHI Health St. Elizabeth were filled with sounds of joy.

Imogene Hostetler is leaving the hospital after three weeks battling COVID-19.

"She definitely beat the odds and was very lucky," said Patrick Kamphaus, a registered nurse who cared for Hostetler. "Very impressed."

Hostetler says she was starting to show a few symptoms late last month, but she wasn't expecting a COVID-19 diagnosis.

"No, not a headache and I never had a fever and my vital signs were always good," Hostetler said. "I wasn't real real sick. I just had the aches, my whole body ached."

Because of her age, she was tested for COVID-19. That was on a Friday, on Sunday she was brought to St. Elizabeth.

"I was shocked and worried," said Hostetler. "But it turned out good. The Lord was good with me and to me."

This Thursday, nearly three weeks later, she gets to go home better than ever.

"Yesterday we got the test results back and we all just screamed and cheered, we were so happy," said Kamphaus. "We work really hard to care for them, so it's a great feeling when they feel better and go home."

The staff say its a bittersweet feeling seeing her leave but she's got big plans now that shes recovered.

"I'm going to go plant flowers or bake a cake or something," said Hostetler. "I feel great!"

