Anytime Fitness is inviting people in Hickman to take part in the 9/11 Stair Climb Challenge.

That's happening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

They are encouraging people to walk alongside first responders to pay tribute by walking the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

Anytime Fitness will match all donations.

Proceeds go to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.