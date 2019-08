The Saunders County Sheriff's Office said 911 services are down in the county as of Friday night.

If you have an emergency in Saunders County you're urged to call 402-443-1000.

The sheriff's office said it was notified by its 911 service the system wasn't working. But it's unclear what time the services went down or what's wrong.

There are crews actively working to resolve the issue.

The sheriff's office said in a press release it would advise when 911 services are back up and running.