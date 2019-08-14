Lincoln man arrested after victim found on porch bleeding from head

Lincoln police responded to a report of an injured man Tuesday afternoon on 32nd and Q Street.

When police arrived, a 62-year-old man was on a porch, bleeding profusely from his head. The man told officers that 51-year-old Nolan Young used some type of stick to assault him.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a laceration on top of his head and forearm and a broken left patella. The man also had large red welts on his arms and legs.

The victim told officers that he stayed the night at Young’s apartment and left the next morning. The man told police that later on in the day, the two got into an argument about the mess left the night before. The victim said Young began striking him with a dowel, and he was forced to crawl out of the apartment.

Officers found Young at his home, located only a few doors down from where the victim reported the assault. Officers found blood on the porch and door mat of Young's apartment. Once inside Young's home, officers saw blood on the wall and on Young's arms, chest, and hands. A 24-inch broken dowel covered in blood was also found in the apartment.

Lincoln police arrested Young for 2nd degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. As police were escorting Young from his apartment, he spat on one of the officers. Young was then cited for assaulting a police officer.