A Lincoln business donates wedding dresses for breast cancer fighters

Brides Against Breast Cancer is a non-profit organization that takes donated designer wedding dresses and re-sells them to brides on a budget. The proceeds are then donated to breast cancer education. early detection and awareness.

Adorned Bridal is collecting gowns on behalf of Brides Against Breast Cancer. To donate your gown, it has to be a current style, purchased or worn within the last five years. It must have originally retailed for $999 or more, and it needs to be in good, resell-able condition. The organization is particular on what they take, as their goal is to get designer gowns to brides on a budget, for a maximum profit without having gowns they cannot sell taking up space on their racks.

Adorned Bridal is accepting donations in-store during business hours. They have a special event planned on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. where you can donate your dress and leave with some breast cancer support swag. They''ll also have cookies from Pretty Eats Cookies & Cake Pops and flowers from L.Marie's Floral Boutique.

Cancer, regardless of the type, is such a widespread disease that touches everyone. In the past, Adorned Bridal has helped brides in all different stages of cancer treatment, from diagnosis to treatment and remission, find their gowns. They've also helped bridesmaids with cancer and have had brides whose fiances are undergoing treatment. Owner of Adorned Bridal, Cheryl Thompson says she found Brides Against Breast Cancer when she was looking for a place to donate discontinued dresses to make room for new styles on her racks. The organization has since become dear to her, as she lost her husband to stomach cancer, and during that time one of her best childhood friends was diagnosed with breast cancer. Her friend has undergone treatment twice and recently, found out that she will be undergoing treatments again, as it has metastasized to her brain.

Cheryl tells 10/11, "All women want to feel special and beautiful, especially on their wedding day. Thru women donating their dresses, they're helping new brides find that joy and at the same time the proceeds are going toward a cause whose primary benefactors are women."

For more information on how you can donate your wedding dress to Adorned Bridal, visit here.

To find out more information about Brides Against Breast Cancer, you can visit their website.