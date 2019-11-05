A Lincoln essential oil educator says using essential oils can be beneficial during holidays

During the cold and flu season, doctors stress the importance of getting your flu shot, but what else can we do to boost our immune system? Essential oil educators believe diffusing 100 percent pure essential oils can benefit your body.

Experts say pure essential oils can boost your energy and immune system, soothe headaches, and help you to focus (SOURCE: KOLN).

Peppermint is one of the essential oils they say can soothe the symptoms of a cold or provide headache relief during the stressful holidays. Shelly covert at Plum Creek Gifts in Lincoln says using essential oils directly on your skin can also help, "I tend to over-eat sometimes at Thanksgiving. If you get some tummy issues, you can use the digestive roller to actually roll that on your stomach, and it will help soothe any discomfort that you have."

Covert says it's important to check the labels on your essential oils to make sure they're pure before you breathe them in or apply them to your skin.

The essential oil company doTerra makes an oil blend called "On-Guard." doTerra representatives say it helps to fight off germs. "It uses wild orange and clove [and] smells like Christmas. It's great for killing germs in the air. It helps to boost your immune system. You know, during the holidays, we have a lot of people that we're around, so it's really important to keep our immune system strong," Covert tells 10/11.

On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, Plum Creek Gifts will host a class called "There's an Oil for That?" at 7 p.m. At the class, you'll have a chance to make a bottle of essential oils for yourself and learn more about their health benefits.

Plum Creek Gifts is located at 5800 Cornhusker Hwy, Suite 6.

To sign up for classes held at Plum Creek Gifts, visit here.

You can find more information about doTerra's essential oils here.

