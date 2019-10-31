A Lincoln man's Halloween yard decorations become an annual tradition

One Lincoln man takes Halloween decorations to a whole new level, all while on a budget.

Every year, Mitch Coffin adds something new to his yard full of Halloween decorations (SOURCE: KOLN).

This year makes the nine years that Mitch Coffin and his wife have decorated their yard for Halloween. What started off as just a few decorations is now a full-blown display. The process of setting everything up is also now a family tradition. Mitch Coffin, his kids, and his seven grand-kids all pitch in to help.

Coffin tells us for a change, his grand-kids were the ones in charge, "Because the grand-kids are older, they all wanted to decorate. Originally, I kind of thought, 'Well, they can decorate, and then I'll move stuff the way I want.' And then, I'm thinking,'Why do I think I know what kids want to see?'"

Coffin says every year, something new gets added to the collection, and he only uses decorations that are either home-made or bought on sale.

"I had this youth and his dad come through. This youth asked where this specific display was that I had the year before, and I hadn't even gotten it out. I thought, 'My gosh. He remembered that.' So, it's fun. They're watching it," he tells 10/11.

Coffin says it's a challenge for him to walk in a store and not see what kind of bargain he can find on Halloween decorations. Every year, he looks forward to sales once the big night is over, only to take everything down the next day. He tells us he probably spent less $25 total on all of his decorations.

If you want to check the house out during Halloween, it's at West Burt Drive and Northwest Gary Street in the highlands.