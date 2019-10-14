A Nebraska study to prevent obesity diseases gets another $11 million grant

The Center for the Prevention of Obesity Diseases received an $11 million grant to continue researching ways to make food healthier for people.

Tony Alter / CC BY 2.0 / MGN

It received an $11 million grant five years ago when the project was beginning its first phase.

During the past five years, the center has received several outside donations for the research.

The center's director Janos Zemplani said,"It brought in about 100 million dollars from external sources."

With the project getting funding for its second phase, it wants to expand the amount of people directly involved.

Zempleni said about 50 people are involved including those at UN-L, UN-O and UN-MC.

The research is designed to study how it can make foods healthier at the source.

"Breeding animals to be enriched with fatty acids. Fatty acids that help to burn calories," Zempleni said.

The grant is expected to last another five years and it hopes to get more money to continue into the third phase.

If the center gets money for a third phase, Zempleni said he will likely retire and leave this as his legacy in Nebraska.