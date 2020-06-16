A Useful Guide to All Phases of Directed Health Measures

Having trouble figuring out which phase of directed health measures applies to you or your business or organization?

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has developed a summary of all four phases and how they apply to the bars/taverns, child care, large gathering, gyms, restaurants, salons, and weddings/funerals categories.

On Monday, Governor Ricketts announced that Hall, Hamilton, Merrick and Dakota counties would advance from Phase 1 DHMs to Phase 2 on June 22.

All other Nebraska counties will advance from Phase 2 to Phase 3 on June 22.