A gathering place in Holdrege

During a visit to Our Town Holdrege, we stopped at a popular place to meet in town called "4th Avenue Coffee".

Elisha Steinbach and her husband wanted to open a coffee shop where the community could gather. There is a dining area in front, and a community area in the back. You can get fruit smoothies and hot coffee there. But the business also offers baked goods, and most of them are made in-house. Quiche, homemade soups and sandwiches are also on the menu, and the business specializes in catering, too.

"If you have something going on at the courthouse or the medical clinic, or maybe you have a party at home you need catered, we are happy to fill that need for you," Steinbach said. "We do cakes, pies, cheesecakes, you name it."

4th Avenue Coffee has been in business for about six years now. Owners say they want the business to feel like home.