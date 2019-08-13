A new name reflects growth and innovation at "Great Plains Health Heart Institute"

It's a name which doctors say better encompasses exactly what is available at Great Plains Health when it comes to cardiac health. Announced Tuesday, a newly improved facility at Great Plains Health, now open, and with the growth of innovation and quality, the hospital wanted a better name for their cardiac services. It is now "Great Plains Heath Heart Institute."

First of all, to better understand: a catheterization laboratory, or "Cath Lab" is an examination room in a hospital or clinic with diagnostic imaging equipment used to visualize the arteries of the heart and the chambers of the heart and treat any stenosis or abnormality found.

And the "Cath Lab" at the Great Plains Heath Heart Institute has expanded to provide even more care to heart patients. With the expansion, and the advance in technology, seen nowhere between North Platte to Kearney on the east, or North Platte to Denver on the west; the facility wanted a name that according to Ivan Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer at Great Plains Health, "reflects that growth and innovation."

And so one of the teams working to save hearts at the Cath Lab posed together for a picture Tuesday, just as they work together, which Dr. Richard Markiewicz, Interventional Cardiologist and Endovasular Specialist at Great Plains Health Heart Institute says is how everyone in the Cath Lab functions - "As a team."

Dr. Markiewicz proudly showed guests and media around the Cath Lab Tuesday. Where a second lab was constructed and the existing one renovated. Two patients can now be seen at a time, ensuring space should "two people have a heart attack at the same time."

The Great Plains Health Heart Institute not only cares for heart patients on site, but they have an outreach program - clinics reaching 15 communities: Oshkosh, Ogallala, Grant, Imperial, Benkelman, McCook, Alma, Lexington, Callaway, and Broken Bow in Nebraska. And in Kansas: Atwood, Colby, Hoxie, Oberlin, and Norton.

Great Plains Health has invested $5 million in the last two years for heart and vascular services.

Dr. Markiewicz said, "We really want to convey to the public that our primary mission is to decrease the distance needed to travel to get heart care. We offer advanced minimally invasive procedures here in North Platte and Western Nebraska and North Western Kansas, as opposed to clients traveling to different parts of the state, hundreds of miles away."

The Heart Institute offers many services and procedures, and they also offer cardiac screenings twice monthly. They offer the screening for $50 at the time of the visit. You can schedule a screening by calling 308-568-7455.