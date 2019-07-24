A non-profit organization details reasoning behind tags for fallen trooper

A non-profit organization pays their respects to a fallen Nebraska State Patrol trooper while on a mission to strengthen and encourage all officers.

Retired Colonel David Dodd with Point 27 said they are on a mission to give all law enforcement a physical reminder that they are not alone. The dog tags also are given as a way to say thank you for their service.

Dodd added they heard about Trooper Jerry Smith’s death through the Officer Down Memorial Page which they monitor. Each family member was given a replica folded flag with a bible verse on the back. They also sent out 27 dog tags to Troop E which has an American flag with a thin blue line and a different bible verse on the back.

They also send out a letter to the chief to see if they would like the entire squad to receive the dog tags. Dodd is expecting a response back for everyone to want one and usually receives a response back about a month or two after sending the letter.

The non-profit doesn’t sell the tags but does take in donations and is willing to send out a tag to anyone who requests them. There is a form that can be found on their website at head HERE

Dodd said he didn’t know Jerry Smith personally but from hearing his story Dodd believes Smith was a hero.