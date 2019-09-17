Damsel in Defense is hosting a women's self-defense class in Lincoln

Nearly one in five women and one in 71 men will be raped at some point in their lives, according to numbers from the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

One "power couple" is urging women to get educated, equipped, and empowered when it comes to self-defense (Source: Kamri Sylve/KOLN).

On Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 6:30-8 p.m., Kung Fu Damsels and Independent Damsel in Defense professionals Angie and Jim Sutton will hold their Women's Self-Defense Warrior Workshop.

The couple is working hard to protect women, by teaching their women's self-defense workshop They want to make sure women have the knowledge and skills on what to do in dangerous situations.

The Kung Fu Damsels work exclusively with women, ages 13 to 90, who are tired of living in fear in everyday situations, are worried they might be attacked or taken advantage of and are concerned about their ability to protect themselves and their loved ones if they're ever put in a threatening situation.

As concern about personal safety increases in women across the U.S., so does the demand for non-lethal self-defense weapons. However, self-defense experts say defense weapons are useless if you aren't prepared to use them or don't know how.

Angie Sutton will be teaching women how to properly use different non-lethal weapons during the workshop.

Registration for each person is $17. Everyone who attends the workshop gets one free self-defense tool.

You can find tickets here.

The Kung Fu Damsels will hold another Women's Self-Defense Warrior Workshop at Gateway Mall on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 6:30-8 p.m.