AAA Travel not issuing Memorial Day forecast

Covid-19 is making it tricky for triple-a to predict what Americans are going to do for Memorial Day.

For the first time in 20 years, AAA will not issue a Memorial Day travel forecast.

Experts say there is just not accurate economic forecast data.

AAA Travel Senior Vice President Paula Twidale says some minor reports suggest fewer people will hit the road compared to years past.

Twidale says 43 million Americans traveled last year for Memorial Day Weekend, the second-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel volumes in 2000.

She says with social distancing guidelines still in place, the holiday weekend's travel volume is likely to set a record low.