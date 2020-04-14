AAA offers free roadside assistance to healthcare workers, first responders in Lincoln

AAA is now offering free Roadside Assistance to all healthcare workers and first responders in Lincoln and Omaha.

The company said it's in an effort to give back to those on the frontlines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Free services include towing, tire changes, fuel delivery, battery service, jumpstarts, and lockout service. The promotion is through the end of April.

Eligible non-members can call 833-222-3284 to receive these free AAA Roadside Assistance services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“These frontline workers are spending tireless hours protecting us while at work, and we want to protect them on their journey there and back,” said Rose White, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Healthcare workers and first responders put themselves at risk every day. The least we can do is make sure they are taken care of if they have car trouble during this critical time.”

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, AAA has implemented extra safety measures for every service call.

-Service technicians will not shake hands and will abide by current social distancing guidelines

-Passengers are not allowed to ride in service vehicles.

-Drivers are cleaning and disinfecting service vehicles and equipment after every service call.