ACLU objects to nicotine's addition on Fairbury drug test list

The American Civil Liberties Union has objected to Fairbury Public Schools' decision to add nicotine to random drug tests given to students involved in extracurricular activities.

A letter from ACLU legal director Amy Miller says such urine tests are unwarranted because tobacco possession is a misdemeanor that doesn't carry the possibility of jail time.

The ACLU also cautioned the Fairbury School District that its policies didn't include adequate privacy safeguards, an appeals process or a way to make sure tests weren't found positive for prescribed medications.

Incoming principal Derek Anderson told our media partner News Channel Nebraska that he wants to deter kids from potentially being addicted to nicotine.

"We wanted to try and have another preventative measure," Anderson said. "Another way for students to maybe not succumb to peer pressure. Give them another reason to not partake in vaping or smoking. Try to make the school a little cleaner and safer."

Superintendent Stephen Grizzle says the policy was vetted by lawyers representing the district, so he's comfortable with it. The school board initially approved this policy on June 10.