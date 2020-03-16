ALLO offering reduced fees, other changes to help as coronavirus pandemic continues

As schools and businesses are sending students and associates home to reduce community spread of COVID-19, ALLO Communications is offering a number of reduced fees and changes to help those impacted.

For the next 60 days, ALLO will provide:

 Reduced internet fees for existing and new customers receiving governmental support. Please call 877-935-6005 for more information.

 For households without current internet service, 60 days free of 50 Mbps upload and 50 Mbps download service. ALLO’s goal is to bring service to residents that do not currently have internet in their homes to expand accessibility of learn- and work-from-home.

 Elimination of internet late payment penalties and fees for residences that are adversely impacted by COVID-19.

 Waived service modification fees for businesses and residences for the next 60 days. Bandwidth increases to support additional demands are available at most residences and businesses (up to 1G upload and download). Business can forward calls to home phones or cellular phones to support work from home. ALLO's service adjustments do not require a contract and can be made temporarily based on customer need.

 Continued free installation, free Wi-Fi routers (for homes and small business), no contracts, and local customer service.

 An increase in weekend and evening installation times to accommodate new customer demand.