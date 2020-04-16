ASL Interpreter honors father's legacy during COVID-19 press conferences

Sharon Sinkler learned American Sign Language before she ever learned English.

"Both my parents are deaf," Sinkler said.

But she never thought she'd spend her days standing beside the mayor, or the governor every day, communicating important public safety information during a global pandemic.

"It's been a whirlwind, I'll tell you," she said.

She said she didn't even think she'd be an interpreter.

"It wasn't until 1996, my dad passed away in 1995, and then it became a calling to me," Sinkler said.

Now, she works for the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, as the head of the interpreter program.

"We take for granted as people who can hear the news coming at us through the radio, the TV, through Facebook," Sinkler said. "People who are deaf, specifically those who are deaf and use sign language, even if it happens to be captioned, that's not in their native language."

She said that service is more critical now than it's ever been, in this situation that's unlike anything Sinkler said she's ever been though before.

"To be constantly on the news, this is a first," Sinkler said.

But she said it's not a chore, not just a job and not just another obligation. Sinkler said, it's an honor.

"I bet my dad is looking down very proudly," she said.

Sinkler said there's a nationwide shortage of sign language interpreters, if this is a career-path you're interested in, reach out to the commission at (402) 471-3593.