Lincoln man with first community spread COVID-19 diagnosis recovers

A Lincoln man is recovering at home after spending two weeks in the hospital.

This comes after he was diagnosed as the first community spread case of COVID-19 in Lincoln.

52-year-old Corby Renard says he had no underlying health conditions and is very active but once the symptoms hit things went downhill fast.

Renard says it was on March 11th when he first knew something was wrong but instead of having typical COVID-19 symptoms he felt dizzy and had a headache.

"I called my wife and said that something just hit me like a ton of bricks," said Renard. "I could tell it came on really fast."

The following days were filled with sleep and doctors visits.

He reassured doctors he hadn't traveled, thinking there was no way he had COVID-19 but things got worse so he decided to check in on March 24th at CHI Health St. Elizabeth where he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Little did he know he would spend the next two weeks there fighting for his life.

"I went downhill pretty fast," said Renard. "I was not processing my oxygen, my lungs were filling up. I ended up with pneumonia and they started me on oxygen."

While at St. Elizabeth he was intubated for six days. He says the next thing he remembers is waking up and noticing he had lost 30 pounds.

"I was in an induced coma," said Renard. "I don't remember anything the last six days of my life. During that time, since I had been around my family, they were put on quarantine for two weeks."

After PT and multiple negative tests he's now back home and wants people to know to take the warnings seriously.

"I want people in Lincoln to know that it is really important to follow the guidelines and do what they say," said Renard. "Hopefully we can get through this and not have too many get sick."

Renard has improved quite a bit but is still regaining his strength and says this is something that will still impact him and his family for years to come.